March 30 TechnipFMC Plc:

* TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately, $215.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2017 notes

* TechnipFMC Plc - pursuant to exchange offers, issued approximately $459.8 million in aggregate principal amount of new 2022 notes - SEC filing

* TechnipFMC Plc - new 2017 notes will mature on October 1, 2017; new 2022 notes will mature on October 1, 2022