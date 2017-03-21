UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 TechnipFMC :
* TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by ENI Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of ENI, GNPC and Vitol), for the onshore part of the OCTP development of the Sankofa field, offshore Ghana.
* The contract will be mainly executed by the teams of TechnipFMC in Ghana. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2018.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.