March 21 TechnipFMC :

* TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by ENI Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of ENI, GNPC and Vitol), for the onshore part of the OCTP development of the Sankofa field, offshore Ghana.

* The contract will be mainly executed by the teams of TechnipFMC in Ghana. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2018.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: