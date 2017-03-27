March 27 Technofab Engineering Ltd

* Got 3 orders from Power Grid Corp for about INR 2.55 billion in the state of Tripura

* Says all three orders are in the industrial and rural electrification sector and works related to 33/11 kv sub stations & associated lines

* Orders have a timeline of thirty three months for completion

* Got construction contract for establishment of centre of excellence in farm mechanization for $12.29 million in Rwanda

* Agri order has timeline of 12 months for completion