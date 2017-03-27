US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Technofab Engineering Ltd
* Got 3 orders from Power Grid Corp for about INR 2.55 billion in the state of Tripura
* Says all three orders are in the industrial and rural electrification sector and works related to 33/11 kv sub stations & associated lines
* Orders have a timeline of thirty three months for completion
* Got construction contract for establishment of centre of excellence in farm mechanization for $12.29 million in Rwanda
* Agri order has timeline of 12 months for completion Source text: bit.ly/2n8OKAZ Further company coverage:
