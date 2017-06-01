BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 1 Technogym:
* Main shareholder Wellness Holding sells 8 percent stake at 6.9 euros ($7.76) per share
* Total value of the placement is 110.4 million euros Source text: reut.rs/2sgMnQn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components