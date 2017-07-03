FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Techstep announces acquisition of BKE Telecom
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 3, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Techstep announces acquisition of BKE Telecom

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - TECHSTEP ASA

* Techstep Announces Acquisition of Bke Telecom Ab\, and Thereby Creates a

* ‍Entered Into a Binding Agreement to Acquire Bke Telecom Ab ("Bke") for an Aggregated Purchase Price of Sek 81 Million​

* Purchase Price Payable at Closing of Sek 81 Million Will Be Settled With Sek 38.5 Million in Cash, Sek 15 Million in Seller Credit and Sek 27.5 Million in Techstep Shares

* Sellers Will Have Right to an Earn-Out Payment Up to Sek 22.5 Million Based on Certain Criteria Related to Increased Profitability

* CLOSING IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS, INCLUDING CERTAIN THIRD-PARTY CONSENTS, AND IS EXPECTED END OF AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.