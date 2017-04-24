BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Techwing Inc :
* Says it signed a 3.88 billion won contract with Micron Semiconductor ( Xi'an ) Co., Ltd to provide semiconductor inspection equipment system in China
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement