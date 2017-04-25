BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Teck Resources
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
* Teck Resources says expects Q2 metallurgical coal benchmark price will be settled at earliest in mid-May; talks delayed by Cyclone Debbie
* Teck CEO Lindsay: a flexible dividend policy makes sense for commodity companies due to price volatility
* Teck CEO Lindsay: outlook for second quarter for the company is "very solid" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.