PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Teck Resources Ltd:
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
* Teck Resources Ltd - teck expects to fund redemptions from cash on hand
* Teck Resources Ltd- notice of redemption to redeem, on june 7, 2017, all of approximately $84 million principal amount of its 3.000 pct notes due 2019
* Teck Resources Ltd - interest expense savings resulting from redemption are expected to be approximately us$10 million per annum, on an after-tax basis
* Teck Resources Ltd - expects to record an estimated net after-tax accounting charge of approximately us$19 million in connection with redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.