BRIEF-Navios Maritime appoints Orthodoxia Zisimatou to its board
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors
June 15 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance
* Teck Resources Ltd - now expects its Q2 average realized coal price to be between US$160 and US$165 per tonne
* Teck Resources Ltd - provided guidance for expected realized steelmaking coal price and an update on volumes for Q2 of 2017
* Teck Resources Ltd - steelmaking coal sales volumes for Q2 of 2017 are expected to be between 6.8 and 7 million tonnes
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union