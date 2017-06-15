June 15 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance

* Teck Resources Ltd - now expects its Q2 average realized coal price to be between US$160 and US$165 per tonne

* Teck Resources Ltd - provided guidance for expected realized steelmaking coal price and an update on volumes for Q2 of 2017

* Teck Resources Ltd - steelmaking coal sales volumes for Q2 of 2017 are expected to be between 6.8 and 7 million tonnes