Feb 22 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA:

* FY net profit 365,000 euros ($385,294) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 419.0 million euros versus 408.8 million euros year ago

* FY Ebitda 30.4 million euros versus 21.9 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt down 76.4 percent at 6.3 million euros at end-Dec. versus end of FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9473 euros)