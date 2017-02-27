Feb 27 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :

* Says to repay 6.5 percent bonds totaling 35 million euros ($37.0 million) with maturity on April 8, 2019

* Says bond repayment at 103.25 percent of the nominal value plus all the interests

