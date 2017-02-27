BRIEF-CPH says FY loss for financial year S$1.7 million
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
Feb 27 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* Wins contract for partial upgrade of the data network infrastructure for UNED (Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia), as well as maintenance service for the next four years under the project worth 800,000 euros ($846,160) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 36% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA FILM AB AND 15% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA GRAPHICS AB