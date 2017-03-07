GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 7 Tecnoglass Inc
* Acquired Giovanni Monti and Partners Consulting and Glazing Contractors Inc
* Purchase price for acquisition was $35 million
* $6 million of purchase price is payable in cash by company within next 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit