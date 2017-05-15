BRIEF-Falconstor appoints Todd Oseth CEO
* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer
May 15 TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 40.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx