April 26 TECNOTREE OYJ:

* TECNOTREE SIGNS MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT CONTRACT WITH A LEADING OPERATOR GROUP VALUED AT OVER 14 MILLION EUROS

* CONTRACT INCLUDES MAINTENANCE, SUPPORT, NEW SOFTWARE RELEASES AND MONITORING BY A CENTRALISED SERVICE DESK

* CONTRACT IS PART OF ONGOING ENGAGEMENT WITH THE CUSTOMER AND WILL BE FULFILLED DURING 2017