March 22 Tecogen Inc-

* Tecogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 66.2 percent to $7.111 million

* Tecogen Inc- sales backlog of equipment and installations was $11.1 million at year end 2016 compared to $11.6 million at end of q4 of 2015