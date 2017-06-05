GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 5 Tecsys Inc
* Announces $15 million bought deal financing and secondary offering
* Company will not receive any proceeds from secondary offering
* Agreement with syndicate of underwriters for sale of 1 million common shares at $15.00 per share
* offering includes treasury offering of 667,000 shares by co and a secondary offering of 333,000 shares by David Brereton, executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years