* Fy pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 61.3 million stg

* Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 53.6 penceper share

* Fy group revenue up 16.4 pct (10.8 pct in constant currency) to £531.0m

* Fy retail sales up 15.0 pct (9.2 pct in constant currency) to £400.7m

* Fy uk and europe retail sales up 10.7 pct (8.4 pct in constant currency) to £279.5m

* Fy us and canada retail sales up 28.3 pct (13.0 pct in constant currency) to £103.4m

* Fy e-commerce sales up 35.1 pct (32.3 pct in constant currency) to £72.3m

* Proposed final dividend of 38.8p bringing total dividend to 53.6p, an increase of 12.1 pct

* "our spring/summer collections have been well received"