* Teekay Corp - C. Sean Day will be stepping down from his role as chairman of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore effective June 15, 2017

* Teekay Corp - Day will remain as a board member of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore

* Teekay Corp - current Teekay director, William P. Utt, will replace Mr. Day as Teekay's chairman

* Teekay Corp - Utt will also join and serve as chairman of Teekay Offshore board of directors, effective June 15, 2017