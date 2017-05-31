Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
May 31 Teekay Tankers Ltd
* Teekay Tankers announces merger agreement with Tanker Investments Ltd.
* Merger with Tanker Investments expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Merger reduces financial leverage and increases total pro forma liquidity by about $117 million
* Teekay Tankers will assume approximately $350 million of TIL'S long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.