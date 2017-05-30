May 30 Tegna Inc

* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017

* Plans to complete its previously announced spin-off of cars.com on May 31, 2017

* Tegna also continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for careerbuilder