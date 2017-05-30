BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 Tegna Inc
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
* Plans to complete its previously announced spin-off of cars.com on May 31, 2017
* Tegna also continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for careerbuilder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing