BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00
May 3 Tegna Inc
* Tegna board of directors approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
* Spin-off of cars.com expected to be completed May 31, 2017
* Tegna - cars.com expects to enter new credit facilities with borrowing capacity of about $900 million, expects portion of facilities to remain undrawn at closing
* Tegna Inc - expected that Tegna's existing credit facility will remain in place following deal
* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended march 31, 2017