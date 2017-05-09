May 9 Tegna Inc
* Qtrly total media segment operating revenue $446.3 million
versus $443.8 million
* Tegna Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.27 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* special items in q1 of 2017 unfavorably impacted GAAP
results by $0.06 per share primarily due to a non-cash operating
asset impairment
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $778.47 million versus $781.73
million
