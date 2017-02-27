BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Tegna Inc
* Tegna Inc. reports record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $ 887.4 million versus $805.3 million
* Q4 revenue view $887.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tegna Inc - expect media segment revenue in Q1 of 2017 to be flat to slightly above Q1 of 2016
* Tegna - announced intention to spin-off cars.com, which is anticipated to occur in first half of 2017, and commenced strategic review of Careerbuilder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange