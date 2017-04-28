April 28 Teijin Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in its two US-based home healthcare units Braden Partners, L.P and Associated Healthcare Systems, Inc, on April 27 (US local time)

* Through the sale of units, co will retreat from home healthcare business in U.S.

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C9qr0Y

