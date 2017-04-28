BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Teijin Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in its two US-based home healthcare units Braden Partners, L.P and Associated Healthcare Systems, Inc, on April 27 (US local time)
* Through the sale of units, co will retreat from home healthcare business in U.S.
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C9qr0Y
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017