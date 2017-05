March 9 Tejon Ranch Co:

* Tejon Ranch Co reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results of operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Tejon Ranch - revenues, other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, for q4 2016 were $15.3 million, decrease of $2.0 million

* Tejon Ranch - "believes variability of its quarterly and annual operating results will continue during 2017"