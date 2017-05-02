BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 Tek-art Insaat:
* Q1 net loss of 3.1 million lira ($879,757.07) versus net loss of 142,157 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 270,481 lira versus 335,888 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5237 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)