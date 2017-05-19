BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Teladoc Inc:
* Teladoc expands virtual care capabilities in Texas
* Teladoc - as result of new landmark telemedicine bill in Texas, co will expand its telehealth offering in state, re-activating video capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico on Monday auctioned two-thirds of the shallow water oil and gas blocks up for grabs in the latest round of its energy market opening, surpassing the cautious estimates officials made last week.