June 21 Teladoc Inc:
* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best
Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated
June 19, 2017
* Teladoc - debt financing of drawing of senior secured term
loans under senior secured term loan facility of company in
principal amount of $150 million
* Teladoc Inc - debt financing also consists of issuance and
sale of senior unsecured notes of company yielding gross
proceeds of $200 million
* Teladoc Inc - debt financing is anticipated to consist of
commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility of co
of $10 million - SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2rUsNYK)
