China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Teladoc Inc
* Teladoc announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $37.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $41.5 million to $42.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million
* Teladoc inc sees q1 total visits are projected to be between 375,000 and 385,000
* Teladoc inc sees q1 net loss per share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.34
* Teladoc inc sees fy net loss per share is expected to be between $0.85 and $0.91
* Teladoc inc - total visits for full year are projected to be between 1,400,000 and 1,450,000
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $42.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $182.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.