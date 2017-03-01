March 1 Teladoc Inc

* Teladoc announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $37.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $41.5 million to $42.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Teladoc inc sees q1 total visits are projected to be between 375,000 and 385,000

* Teladoc inc sees q1 net loss per share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.34

* Teladoc inc sees fy net loss per share is expected to be between $0.85 and $0.91

* Teladoc inc - total visits for full year are projected to be between 1,400,000 and 1,450,000

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $42.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $182.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S