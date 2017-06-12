BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 Telcon Inc :
* Says it will issue 6.5 million shares via private placement to raise 35.5 billion won, at 5,460 won/share
* Listing date on July 11
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FJ11oU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.