April 24 Tele2 Ab:

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 7,875 (6,446) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,723 (1,226) million

* Reuters poll: tele2 q1 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,434 million, sales at 7,682 million

* Says 2017 financial guidance is unchanged

* Says much of the growth initiatives and infrastructure investments for 2017 lie ahead of us, and revenues and costs will be negatively affected by the new roaming regulation in the second half of the year. Says our 2017 full year guidance reflects these factors

* Says increase of Q1 EBITDA compared to last year is mainly related to the inclusion of TDC in Sweden as well as higher profitability levels in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan

* Says in Sweden, mobile end-user service revenue increased by 5 percent like-for-like driven by continued data growth, migration of customers to higher ASPU bundles, and a strengthening of our position in the enterprise segment

* Says in the Netherlands we did experience lower customer intake as competitive pressure increased and new regulatory demands came in to play.