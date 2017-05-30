BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech to boost capital of two units by $50 mln each
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
May 30 Starhub Ltd-
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
* Expiry of contract not expected to have more than single digit percent negative impact on co's eps for fy ending 31 dec. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ViaSat Inc - ViaSat-2 satellite completed additional major milestones including chemical orbit raising phase of program; and deployment of solar arrays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: