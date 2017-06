June 21 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo says in a parliamentary hearing:

* parliament needs to pass a law if it wants to nationalise Telecom Italia's Sparkle unit

* network is not for sale, it's a strategic asset

* if state wants to nationalise network then it will have to pass a law

* will not comment on network's value since not for sale, "I could tell you 20-25 billion euros" but it would be just a number