May 3 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a post-results call:

* group will need to invest 600-650 million euro in spectrum license renewal

* does not expect any particular changes in Italian mobile market in next 6-9 months before Iliad's arrival

* without shops, it's impossible to increase number of customers or have significant number of mobile clients in Italy

* network spin-off is not an option on the table Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)