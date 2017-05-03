BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
May 3 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a post-results call:
* group will need to invest 600-650 million euro in spectrum license renewal
* does not expect any particular changes in Italian mobile market in next 6-9 months before Iliad's arrival
* without shops, it's impossible to increase number of customers or have significant number of mobile clients in Italy
* network spin-off is not an option on the table Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: