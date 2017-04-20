April 20 Telecom Plus Plc:
* Customer and service numbers for full year show further
modest growth
* Total dividend of 48p (2016: 46p) per share for year (+4.3
pct)
* Launch of new home insurance service
* Sees FY adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing
operations around 53 mln stg (2016: 48.8 mln stg excluding OPUS)
in line with previous guidance.
* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management
expectations.
* Home insurance is expected to have a negligible impact on
our profitability for current financial year
* Anticipate number of services we supply will increase by
between 5 pct and 10 pct over coming year.
* Benefit from faster organic growth will, if current trends
continue, be reflected in our reported results for following
financial year
