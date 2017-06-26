BRIEF-Digital China Group wins land auction for 3.6 bln yuan
* Says it wins land auction for 3.6 billion yuan ($528.40 million) in Shenzhen
June 26 Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd
* Telecom service one holdings ltd - fy profit for year hk$22.7 million versus hk$22.4 million
* Fy revenue hk$105.4 million versus hk$122.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy back up to 200 million yuan ($29.36 million) worth of company shares at no higher than 5.8 yuan per share