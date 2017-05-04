BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Teledyne Technologies Inc:
* Teledyne Technologies reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 sales $566.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $539.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.76 to $5.86 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25
* Teledyne technologies - following acquisition-related charges in h1 of 2017, expect teledyne e2v to contribute meaningfully to gaap earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million