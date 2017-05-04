May 4 Teledyne Technologies Inc:

* Teledyne Technologies reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 sales $566.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $539.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.76 to $5.86 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25

* Teledyne technologies - following acquisition-related charges in h1 of 2017, expect teledyne e2v to contribute meaningfully to gaap earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: