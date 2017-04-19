BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Teledyne Technologies Inc:
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, unit entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Teledyne Technologies - purchase agreement providing for a private placement of EUR250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - interest rates for notes were determined as of March 29, 2017
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - notes were issued on April 18, 2017
* Teledyne Technologies - Teledyne,Teledyne Netherlands intend to use proceeds of private placement to, among other things, repay indebtedness
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results