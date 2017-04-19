BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Telefield Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of first series bonds to 3,961 won/share from 4,295 won/share
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes