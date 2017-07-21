BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland names Markus Rolle new CFO

July 21 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag

* dgap-adhoc: telefónica deutschland holding ag: telefónica deutschland holding ag appoints new cfo and extends the management board

* The supervisory board has resolved to appoint Markus Rolle as CFO of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, effective as of 1 August 2017.

* Markus Rolle will replace Rachel Empey, who is leaving the Company upon her own request and as mutually agreed with the supervisory board as of 31 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: