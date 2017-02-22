BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group says Full Times Investment enters agreement with Noble One Investments
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
Feb 22 Telefonica Deutschland CEO
* Says will complete integration of our network with E-Plus's by year-end
* Says tech unit telefonica next is our platform for acquisitions of tech firms Further company coverage:
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO