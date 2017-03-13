March 13 Telefonica SA:

* Enters share swap deal with Koninklijke KPN NV under which it transfers 72.0 million of its own treasury shares (1.43 percent of its share capital) in exchange for 178.5 million shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (6.0 percent of its share capital)

* As a result, it increases its stake in Telefonica Deutschland to 69.2 percent from 63.2 percent Source text for Eikon:

