U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 8 Telegraaf Media Groep Nv:
* FY revenue 421.0 million euros versus 452.4 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA excluding. Restructuring costs 22.0 million euros versus 34.7 million euros year ago
* Cash position per year-end 2016 is 19.5 million euros, compared to 42.9 million euros a year earlier
* FY net profit of 1.6 million euros, compared to a loss of 23.6 million euros in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2lWrfuw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.