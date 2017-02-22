Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Feb 22 Telekom Malaysia Bhd
* qtrly net profit attributable 154.3 million rgt
* qtrly revenue 3.24 billion rgt
* year ago , qtrly net profit 192.4 million rgt, qtrly revenue 3.18 billion rgt
* declares 2nd interim dividend of 12.2 sen per share
* "foresee 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm"
* "despite the current challenging times, tm foresees 2017 to be a promising year ahead for tm."
* "group also foresees potential for new growth opportunities in its tm business solutions segment" Source text (bit.ly/2lKcmiP) Further company coverage:
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
* TWO COLAS CANADA COMPANIES SECURE 300 MILLION CAD IN CONTRACTS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE SOUTHWEST CALGARY RING ROAD IN ALBERTA