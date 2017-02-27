BRIEF-Key Alliance says it entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 Telemasters Holdings Ltd:
* Appointment of Talana Smith as chief financial officer of telemasters with effect from 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016