March 14 Telemedycyna Polska SA:

* Gets 285,000 zloty ($69,968) subsidy for its project

* The project concerns introducing telemedicine services for use in the prevention, diagnosis and therapy in cardiology

* The planned total value of the project is 694,860 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0733 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)