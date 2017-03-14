WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Telemedycyna Polska SA:
* Gets 285,000 zloty ($69,968) subsidy for its project
* The project concerns introducing telemedicine services for use in the prevention, diagnosis and therapy in cardiology
* The planned total value of the project is 694,860 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0733 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.