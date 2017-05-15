BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 TELEMEDYCYNA POLSKA SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 117,598 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 125,213 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
* Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units