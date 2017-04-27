April 27 Telenet Group Holding NV:
* Q1 arpu/customer per month 54.4 euros ($59.33) versus eur
52.3 year ago
* Q1 operating income eur 112.5 million versus eur 132.6
million year ago
* Q1 revenue eur 616.0 million versus eur 623 million in
Reuters poll
* Q1 net profit eur 65.8 million versus loss of eur 8.6
million year ago
* Q1 free cash flow eur 15.9 million negative versus eur
69.1 million negative year ago
* Triple play customers at end of march 1.14 million versus
1.11 million year ago
* Full year 2017 outlook reconfirmed
* Confident on our ability to close SFR Belux acquisition
before the end of the summer of this year
* Expects top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely
impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural
challenges on our acquired prepaid mobile business
Source text: bit.ly/2pBKn7p
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)