April 27 Telenet Group Holding NV:

* Q1 arpu/customer per month 54.4 euros ($59.33) versus eur 52.3 year ago

* Q1 operating income eur 112.5 million versus eur 132.6 million year ago

* Q1 revenue eur 616.0 million versus eur 623 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 net profit eur 65.8 million versus loss of eur 8.6 million year ago

* Q1 free cash flow eur 15.9 million negative versus eur 69.1 million negative year ago

* Triple play customers at end of march 1.14 million versus 1.11 million year ago

* Full year 2017 outlook reconfirmed

* Confident on our ability to close SFR Belux acquisition before the end of the summer of this year

* Expects top line growth rate in 2017 will be severely impacted by regulatory headwinds and continued structural challenges on our acquired prepaid mobile business Source text: bit.ly/2pBKn7p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)