May 4 Telenor Asa

* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.45 billion)

* Telenor sees 2017 ebitda margin around 37 percent versus previous guidance of 36 percent

* Telenor q1 pretax result nok 6.41 billion (Reuters poll nok 6.2 billion)

* Telenor q1 revenues nok 30.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 31.05 billion)

* Telenor sees 2017 capex at 15-16 percent of sales excluding licences versus previous 15-16 percent

* Telenor sees 2017 revenue growth of of 1% to 2% versus previous guidance of 1-2%

* Financial outlook for 2017 has been adjusted to reflect new group structure with india presented as discontinued operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)