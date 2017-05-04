May 4 Telenor Asa
* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll
nok 11.45 billion)
* Telenor sees 2017 ebitda margin around 37 percent versus
previous guidance of 36 percent
* Telenor q1 pretax result nok 6.41 billion (Reuters poll
nok 6.2 billion)
* Telenor q1 revenues nok 30.5 billion (Reuters poll nok
31.05 billion)
* Telenor sees 2017 capex at 15-16 percent of sales
excluding licences versus previous 15-16 percent
* Telenor sees 2017 revenue growth of of 1% to 2% versus
previous guidance of 1-2%
* Financial outlook for 2017 has been adjusted to reflect
new group structure with india presented as discontinued
operations
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)